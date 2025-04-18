It appears that Ryan Coogler's Sinners resonated with more than LeBron James, as the power forward of the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green, also gave the movie a glowing review.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his review of it. Green seemingly loved it, giving it a glowing review. He was in disbelief that Coogler could see his vision through.

“Went to a screening of Ryan Coogler’s new film Sinners last night. Still trying to wrap my mind around the fact that his mind could visualize that,” Green praised. “He then directed and produced it to bring the film to life. GENIUS!!! Film is insane!!”

As noted, Green wasn't the only NBA star to love Sinners. James, one of his longtime rivals, also got to attend a screening, giving it a perfect score.

“My brothers Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan did it again!!!” said James. “ABSOLUTE INCREDIBLE FILM! Ryan, Thank you for allowing My Queen, I, family[,] and friends to screen it. 10/10 movie! Make sure y’all go check out “SINNERS” tomorrow! It’s a MUST SEE!!!!!!”

Sinners is Coogler's fifth feature film and once again pairs him with Michael B. Jordan. Jordan stars in a dual role as a set of twins who return to their hometown in Mississippi to open a juke joint. However, once back, they discover a sinister evil. Hailee Steinfeld and Miles Caton also star in it.

Green is not the only person who loves Sinners, as it has gotten glowing reviews on Rotten Tomatoes — the movie holds a 97% score from critics and audiences as of the time of this writing.

Who's Warriors power forward Draymond Green?

Green is a power forward in his 13th season with the Warriors. He was drafted in the second round of the 2013 NBA Draft by the Warriors after playing college basketball at Michigan State.

Throughout his career, Green has won four NBA Championships with the Warriors. He has also been named to four All-Star teams, one All-NBA Second Team (2016) and one All-NBA Third Team (2017).

Additionally, he is a former NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2017) and eight-time All-Defensive player (four First Team, four Second Team).

During the 2024 regular season, Green averaged nine points per game. He also averaged 6.1 rebounds per game and 5.6 assists per game. He also started 66 games, his most since the 2022 season.

The Warriors are coming off their game against the Memphis Grizzlies in the Play-In tournament. They won 121-116 and now have a date with the Houston Rockets on April 20, 2025. That will begin the best-of-seven series in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors are coming off a 48-34 season. Meanwhile, the Rockets had a better record, winning four more games in the regular season.