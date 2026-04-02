SAN FRANCISCO– With Sunday versus the Houston Rockets as his make-or-break target date, Stephen Curry appears to be on the right track towards making his long-awaited return to the Golden State Warriors' lineup.

Ahead of the Warriors' matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, the Dubs provided another injury update on the patellofemoral pain syndrome and bone bruising in Curry's right knee, an injury that's held him out of 25 consecutive games and counting.

The update confirmed that Curry participated in a live 5-on-5 scrimmage Tuesday afternoon, his first since he went down. As a result, the plan remains to have him participate in another scrimmage this week, with another evaluation scheduled for this weekend.

“He looked good,” Steve Kerr said pre-game. “I was up here with you guys [during] most of it, so I caught the tail end. But everybody said he looked good, felt good, and we'll have another scrimmage in the next couple of days. That's the next step.”

Clearing these hurdles bodes well for Curry's return, as Sunday seems to be the game he and the Warriors are targeting for a return, as reported by ESPN and The Athletic.

Curry also got in a pre-game shootaround in front of a large crowd of Warriors fans, another good sign, as he had only previously participated in a shootaround publicly in Boston two weeks ago.

Steph Curry getting in a shootaround before the Warriors face the Spurs tonight. A welcome sight for Dubs fans (swarms watching rn) and a calculated one from Curry. Certainly seems to be projecting how he feels toward a return this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/UJsBY9251g — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) April 2, 2026

A drop-dead date for Stephen Curry's Warriors return

With the season winding down to a close, and the Warriors, Curry, and the medical staff mandating that he needs a three-to-four game runway to prepare for the play-in tournament, Sunday reads like the final, make-or-break date for whether or not Curry returns this season.

“We're not bringing him back [just] for the play in game,” Kerr said last week. “He needs to play some games, and we need to give him a runway if this is going to work. And we are running out of games.”

If Curry faces any concerning complications in the coming days, the Warriors could decide to close the door on his return. Regardless, Curry has maintained throughout this process that his goal is to return, and he has not considered shutting himself down for the season, a mindset the Warriors organization has supported.

“It felt great,” Curry told ESPN's Anthony Slater after his 5-on-5 scrimmage. “I'm checking the boxes. But with this, it's always unpredictable because I don't know how the knee will respond, because it hasn't responded well in the past attempts to get to this five-on-five level. I'm right where I need to be for right now, and I'm hoping that it continues until the weekend.”

While Golden State's season has been on life support ever since Jimmy Butler went down, getting Curry back would give them a sliver of hope in their inevitable play-in tournament.