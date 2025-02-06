The Golden State Warriors are making a surprising decision regarding their newest addition, Jimmy Butler. The franchise traded for the embattled six-time All-Star in a deal that cost them several key role players. Golden State might not be done at the trade deadline as it attempts to get the most out of Stephen Curry's last years.

However, there has been some interesting breaking news on Butler's new number with the franchise. In his 5½ years with the Miami Heat, the small forward wore No. 22. That will not be the case in the Bay Area. According to Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Butler will wear No. 10. While this decision seems unimportant, it's actually a very encouraging move by the Warriors.

Warriors are doing everything to keep core in championship contention

Giving Butler No. 10 showcases the Warriors' commitment to their newest addition. Therefore, it's unsurprising that shortly after this trade, the franchise gave Butler a two-year extension.

Mike Dunleavy, the general manager of the Warriors, wore No. 10 during his playing days for the organization. There's no way that's a coincidence, and it shows that Butler is in it for the long haul with his new team.

Meanwhile, the Warriors did not have to give away any of their intriguing young players in this trade. That includes Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Trayce Jackson-Davis. It'll be interesting to see if the franchise tries to flip any of these players in another significant deal over the next day.

However, it goes without saying that the organization will miss Andrew Wiggins, the second-best player on that 2021-2022 title-winning squad. Wiggins was a critical player on this roster who could guard multiple positions.

Butler ultimately must regain the defensive tenacity that made him a five-time All-Defensive selection. In addition, availability is the best ability, and if the former Heat star is injury-ridden like he has been the past few years, this trade will not age well.

Still, this is a winning move from Golden State. Jimmy Butler is an effective player with the ball in and out of his hands. His presence will allow Stephen Curry to open up the floor even more with his off-ball movement, which should continuously have opposing defenses on their heels.

Butler is also just two years removed from being the best player on a team that made the Finals. While the Warriors do not necessarily need their newest addition to regain that form, having a player they know will elevate himself in the postseason is critical.

As of now, Golden State sits 10th in the Western Conference. There's plenty of time for Steve Kerr's team to shoot up the standings. And this move for Jimmy Butler means the Warriors should.