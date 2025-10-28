On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors improved to 3-1 with a comfortable home win over the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 131-118. It was a balanced scoring effort from the Warriors all night, with Stephen Curry only needing to score 16 points to help lead his team to victory.

One cool moment occurred late in the game when Warriors backup guard Pat Spencer was in the game at the same time as his brother, Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer. Naturally, Pat decided to go one on one on the final play of the game, but ended up missing the shot.

Still, Curry and the Warriors' bench were loving the matchup.

Steph was HYPED for the Spencer Bros matchup



Pat Spencer was only able to play in the final minute of the game for Golden State, but Cam actually put together a decent evening in this one, scoring 11 points to go along with two rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes of action.

A strong start for the Warriors

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors as a whole have gotten off to a nice start to the season, currently sitting at 3-1 despite having already played against some seemingly tough competition in the Western Conference.

Curry may not be quite the MVP version of himself anymore, but he is still one of the 15 best players in the NBA who can use his insane gravity to shift opposing defenses at will. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green both look as engaged as ever, and the team has gotten a great start out of Jonathan Kuminga following his contract saga this summer.

Overall, the Warriors were expected to be a solid team if everyone is able to stay on the floor, but health will be a major concern with this team considering their collective age. However, so far so good on that front, with Steve Kerr doing a nice job of distributing minutes between his veterans and younger players.

The Warriors will look to push their record to 4-1 on Tuesday evening when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.