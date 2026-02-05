The Golden State Warriors have made another deadline-day move, agreeing to trade center Trayce Jackson-Davis to the Toronto Raptors for a 2026 second-round pick routed through the Los Angeles Lakers. The deal was reported on X (formerly known as Twitter) by ESPN’s Shams Charania late Wednesday night, with less than 24 hours remaining before the NBA trade deadline.

As Golden State continues to restructure its roster following earlier trade activity, the timing matters, with teams finalizing depth moves and draft capital swaps ahead of the 3 p.m. ET deadline and the Warriors signaling a willingness to adjust their frontcourt mix.

The deal fits squarely into a broader, aggressive reshaping of Golden State’s roster that unfolded over the span of just a few hours. Coming on the heels of the Warriors’ blockbuster move sending Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis, the Jackson-Davis trade reinforces a clear organizational pivot. The Warriors are no longer balancing between youth development and veteran contention. The franchise is actively dismantling its young core in favor of established talent and future flexibility.

For the Raptors, the move represents a low-cost, low-risk addition. Jackson-Davis provides energy, rebounding, and rim protection to bolster a frontcourt in need of depth, without sacrificing premium draft capital. The Warriors, meanwhile, recoup a 2026 second-round pick originally belonging to the Lakers, continuing a pattern of asset management amid rapid change.

Uncertainty persists regarding the Warriors' completion of their deadline activity. Given the pace and scope of these moves, additional transactions before the deadline would not be surprising as Golden State continues its shift toward a veteran-heavy roster and a clear win-now identity.