The Golden State Warriors visit the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. Stephen Curry is on the injury report. Curry was diagnosed with patellofemoral pain syndrome, after he left last Friday's 131-124 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Here's everything we know about Stephen Curry's injury and his playing status vs. the Suns.

Stephen Curry injury status vs. Suns

Stephen Curry is ruled out on the injury report, as he will miss his Tuesday's 113-94 loss to the Detroit Pistons. He will also miss Thursday's matchup. Curry's MRI revealed the severity of his knee injury, which was the fact that he missed a major injury.

The Warriors have lost five of their last seven games, incluiding a 26-point blowout (111-85) to the Timberwolves, and an 18-point loss (145-127) to the Raptors. Due to his knee injury, Curry has been in and out of the lineup throughout the Warriors' previous seven-game stretch.

Despite a slight dip in his production, Curry has remained consistent in January, averaging 24.6 points on 46.7% shooting, including a 38.4% clip from deep, 5.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. The Warriors dropped to 27-24 on the season, and will look to bounce back from their two-game skid without Curry on Thursday.

Therefore, when it comes to the question of whether Stephen Curry is playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is no.

Warriors injury report

Jimmy Butler III — Out — Right ACL tear

LJ Cryer — Out — Left hamstring injury management

Seth Curry — Out — Left sciatic nerve

Stephen Curry — Out — Right patellofemoral pain syndrome

Jonathan Kuminga — Out — Left knee bone bruise

Suns injury report

Devin Booker — Out — Right ankle sprain

Jalen Green — Questionable — Right hamstring injury management; left hip contusion