With the NBA Draft a little less than a month away, NBA teams have been conducting workouts for prospective draft prospects. With the draft combine having been completed last month, individual and group workouts will be the norm until the draft arrives. The Golden State Warriors recently conducted a workout ahead of the NBA Draft with former Houston guard LJ Cryer, as per Chris Baldwin of PaperCity Magazine.

LJ Cryer has done pre-draft workouts with six NBA teams so far, including the Warriors, and he’s hoping to shed some of the misconceptions about him.

“You kind of hear some teams might think you’re too small,” Cryer said. “I’m not a traditional point guard. But some teams like the way I shoot the ball and how competitive I am. I’m just taking it all in and just trying to get my foot in the door.”

Cryer spent the last two seasons of his college basketball career at Houston after playing the first three seasons at Baylor. He was a strong three-point shooter in college, something that might interest the Warriors. During his final season at Houston, he shot 42.4 percent from three-point range. He shot 42 percent or better in three of his five college seasons with a career average of 41.3 percent.

The Warriors currently have only one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft at No. 41 in the second round. Most current mock drafts have Cryer going undrafted. It’s possible that the Warriors could select him at No. 41 if he impressed enough during their workouts. Or if he does go undrafted, he could catch on with an NBA team as an undrafted free agent and possibly on a two-way contract.

Last season, the Warriors also did not have a first-round pick. They used their second-round pick at No. 52 on Quinten Post. Post became a regular in the rotation and had his two-way contract converted to a standard deal before the NBA Playoffs.