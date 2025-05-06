The Buddy Hield and Dillon Brooks story dates back to the 2016 Elite Eight. However, the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets Game 7 was pure cinema.

After Hield dropped a playoff career-high 33 points, he told Amen Thompson what he said to Brooks during the game.

“I told him, ‘I sent you home. I’ma send you home again,” Hield told Thompson via Alex Simon of SF Gate.

The confrontation doesn't come as a surprise. After all, Brooks has a way to get under everyone's skin. He has that ability, unlike any player in the NBA.

Not to mention, Brooks said he was targeting Warriors' guard Stephen Curry's injured thumb after a Game 5 win. That raises questions, but it made Golden State embrace the villain role.

Curry was dubbed the “petty king” by his teammates, especially Hield. However, the latter isn't one to talk much. He'll let his game do the talking. However, he wanted to let Brooks know a little something.

Either way, the Warriors are moving on to the second round, while the Rockets will be watching from home. Hield will get his deja vu from that 2016 Elite Eight, where he dropped 37 points to advance Oklahoma over Oregon.

Warriors' Buddy Hield's comments to Dillon Brooks are deja vu

As mentioned earlier, the two squared off when they were in college. Brooks was representing Oregon, while Hield was a part of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Those schools always had elite matchups when they were there, despite being in different conferences and different parts of the country.

Now, both guys squared off in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

On a night when many thought Curry would be the hero, Hield put on the superhero cape and took over. For instance, Hield's first-half total had Warriors fans going bonkers.

Furthermore, it even took Jimmy Butler by surprise. The two have always had a friendly banter with one another. However, it took it to a new level when Hield was trash-talking Brooks.

At the end of the day, the Warriors are moving on, thanks to a Buddy Hield masterclass. His 12/15 shooting line and 9-made 3-pointers were beyond impressive.

Now, he'll hope to carry over that success into the Minnesota Timberwolves series. They have a team that is tough, physical, and not afraid to talk it.

That might be what Hield needs, to secure more elite performances and more of a green light from his teammates and coaches.