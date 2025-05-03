ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The two best words in professional sports: Game 7. There is nothing like it. The Golden State Warriors head back down south to Houston to take on the Rockets for all the marbles. Who will advance to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves? It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Warriors-Rockets prediction and pick.

Are the Warriors on the verge of blowing another 3-1 lead? That could very well be the case on Sunday night with no home-court advantage.

The Dubs took a commanding 3-1 lead after two straight victories on their home court, and it seemed as if Stephen Curry would have another chance at contending for a championship. That vision has been put on hold as the Rockets stormed back to even the series.

Houston went to Chase Arena and won their first road game of the series on Friday night. Houston controlled the game from the beginning and has all the momentum on their side for Game 7.

Houston is 2-1 at home in the series. The winner will go on to face Anthony Edwards and the Wolves for what will be another fun battle. Regardless of who wins on Sunday night, the NBA is in for a treat.

Here are the Warriors-Rockets NBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Warriors-Rockets Game 7 Odds

Golden State Warriors: +3 (-114)

Moneyline: +124

Houston Rockets: -3 (-106)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 203.5 (-112)

Under: 203.5 (-108)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Rockets NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 8:30 ET/5:30 PT

TV: TNT, TruTV, Max

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Warriors Will Cover the Spread/Win

After losing the last two games, the Warriors come in as slight underdogs for this Game 7 matchup. It doesn't matter if they are playing at home or on the road, the Warriors are going to be a tough opponent.

Golden State ended 24-17 at both home and away this year, meaning you know you are going to face a team that will respond. The last time the Warriors lost three straight games was back in late December when they fell to the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers. And this was before the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler.

However, this is a new team that has played very well with Butler on the court. Butler is dealing with some back pain that has annoyed him, but he is still able to perform at a high level. In Game 6, Butler showed out. He scored 27 points, grabbed nine boards, and assisted on eight buckets. He was close to a triple-double.

The issue is that the former All-Star shot just 16.7% from beyond the arc. If Butler plays as he did in Game 6, while not taking as many triples, then the Warriors will be in a better position to win and advance. Something to worry about, though, is that Butler has a combined 11 points in his last two games in Houston. Can he end that road slump?

Curry ended his shooting slump with a 29-point game in Game 6. It was not enough to get the Warriors to the next round. Nobody has more experience than Curry in Game 7's. I expect Curry to have one of his better games of the series on Sunday night.

Why the Rockets Will Cover the Spread/Win

Ime Udoka is doing a wonderful job in Houston and is very close to another second-round visit. I'm sure Udoka is highly motivated to beat Steve Kerr and the Warriors as his last playoff matchup was against this very team in the 2022 NBA Finals when he was coaching the Boston Celtics.

Udoka coached the Rockets to the fourth-best record in the league, and even though they are very young, the Rockets are a legit NBA Finals contender. If they can get past Curry and the Warriors, then they will take on a good Timberwolves team. That matchup is what everyone wants to see.

Fred VanVleet helped save the Rockets' season with an impressive 29-point game, getting them over the top in Game 6. He matched Curry's point total, which is always impressive. He shot 7-for-13 from the floor and was a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. The point guard also dished out eight assists and grabbed eight rebounds in impressive fashion.

Alperen Sengun is turning into a star in front of the world. Nobody on the Rockets benefits more from an extended round than Sengun does. He is one of the league's top centers and is just 22 years old. He averaged 19/10 during the regular season and is now averaging 20 points and 11.5 rebounds in six playoff games.

Furthermore, he is averaging 5.3 assists, 2.0 steals, and 3.0 offensive rebounds per game. Sengun is a game-changer, and the Warriors don't have much to stop him. If Draymond Green is having trouble defending him, then the Rockets have a major advantage in the paint. And don't forget Steven Adams coming off the bench, averaging 6/6 and is a +53 in this series.

Final Warriors-Rockets Prediction & Pick

Interestingly enough, the scoring in this series has increased each game, for the most part. The sportsbooks expect that to halt as we have just a 203.5 over/under. I like the under as this should be a low-scoring contest. Game 7 is all about who wants it more. I believe the Rockets will win a tight one, and the Under hits as well.

Final Warriors-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Rockets ML (-146), Under 203.5 (-108)