The Golden State Warriors visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable on the injury report. Butler is dealing with right mid-back spasms after finishing with five points and seven assists against the Orlando Magic. Here's everything we know about Jimmy Butler's injury and playing status vs. the 76ers.

Jimmy Butler injury status vs 76ers

Since Jimmy Butler is questionable on the injury report, it's difficult to gauge whether he'll ultimately decide the play. It depends on how his body responds to having a day off since the Warriors' last matchup on Wednesday against the Magic. After scoring 17 and 18 points against the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks, Butler turned in abysmal performances in a 128-92 win against the Charlotte Hornets and a 121-115 win against the Magic.

Butler scored six points, eight rebounds, and five assists in 19 minutes against the former before recording five points, seven assists, and four rebounds against the Magic. The Warriors extended their winning streak to five at the start of their five-game road trip, which continues in the City of Brotherly Love on Saturday.

The Warriors continue to climb the Western Conference standings. They went 7-3 in their last 10 games and are with the Los Angeles Clippers (32-27) for sixth place. Eight games into his Warriors tenure, Butler is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. The 76ers are on a nine-game losing streak.

Perhaps this is an ideal matchup for Butler to take the night off and rest up for the rest of the stops on the Warriors' road trip, including matchups against the Hornets and the Knicks. In the Warriors' previous meeting with the Sixers, they won in a 139-105 blowout. Stephen Curry scored a game-high 30 points and finished with 10 assists.

So, the answer to the question of whether Jimmy Butler will play tonight against the 76ers is maybe.