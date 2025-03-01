ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for the final NBA game of Saturday's slate as we turn our attention towards this cross-conference meeting. The Golden State Warriors (32-27) will take on the Philadelphia 76ers (20-38) as the two sdes revisit their series, Golden State leading 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-76ers prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors are currently seventh in the Western Conference after most recently beating the Orlando Magic 121-115. The win marked their fifth in a row as they've won seven of their last eight games since adding Jimmy Butler to the roster. They'll look to continue their success and the season sweep over Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently sliding at twelfth in the Eastern Conference, most recently falling 110-105 to the New York Knicks. They've lost their last nine consecutive games for one of the longer losing streaks in the NBA at the moment, so they'd do anything for a win right now as they try to pick up the pieces at home.

Here are the Warriors-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-76ers Odds

Golden State Warriors: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -330

Philadelphia 76ers: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +265

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. 76ers

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

TV: ABC, ESPN

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors have been given new life since adding Jimmy Butler to their roster as he's made an immediate impact on both ends of the floor. He's adding 16.4 PPG while also leading the team with 1.3 SPG, but it's his determined and relentless play that really elevates the rest of their bench to perform. Buddy Hield has also been an integral part in shooting the three ball at 36.9% on the season, but he's been known to heat up very quickly and give them a scoring outlet during the third quarter of most of their games.

Expand Tweet



The Golden State Warriors may be without Butler in this game due to his “GTD” designation, but it should offer a chance for someone like Brandin Podziemski to step in and make an immediate contribution with his ball handling and shooting. Jonathan Kuminga will also be out to injury, so they can expect Draymond Green to fill the role in rebounding and giving them some push on the defensive end.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers have officially received word that Joel Embiid will be out for the remainder of the season, so they'll have to move forward per usual with Tyrese Maxey and Paul George carrying this team. They've gotten used to leaning on Maxey for most of their scoring efforts behind his 27.2 PPG, ranking him fifth in the NBA. While Paul George is having a down year by his career standards, he recently locked back in and is focused on chasing a championship with the 76ers. While it may not come this season, they should be building a solid foundation for next year.

Expand Tweet



The 76ers have won just three of their last 10 meeting against the Warriors, covering the spread on just three of those instances as well. They've gone a tough 10-20 at home this season and even worse at 9-21 ATS. Tyrese Maxey has been doing his part with 30 or more points in two of his last three games, so expect the scoring load to continue weighing on his shoulders.

Final Warriors-76ers Prediction & Pick

This should be a closer matchup this time around with Jimmy Butler potentially being out for the Warriors, but the fact of the matter is still that the Philadelphia 76ers' season is basically over with Joel Embiid out. The Warriors, on the other hand, have been hot as of late and this is the perfect game for them to continue their current winning streak. They're 15-14 on the road this season while going an even better 17-12 ATS.

Still, this is a wide spread for a road team to cover and points won't come easily given the defense of the 76ers. If Steph Curry is able to catch heat with Draymond Green disrupting the Philadelphia offense, the Warriors should be able to take care of this game and notch another win.

For our final betting prediction, we'll have to roll with the Golden State Warriors to win the game and just barely cover the spread on the road.

Final Warriors-76ers Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -8.5 (-110)

