SAN FRANCISCO – Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has had a strong start to the season after a summer of tenuous contract negotiations. But he's had a tough string of games as of late. The 23-year-old forward struggled in the 114-83 win over the Indiana Pacers. Kuminga shot 1-of-9 from the field, collecting only five points as his offense looked far rockier than it's typically been this season.

His revamped 3-point jumper was not falling, and he couldn't bulldoze his way to the rim with his elite athleticism. And whenever Kuminga doesn't play well, the vibe around it just seems to always feel like the sky is falling, especially when it comes to the Dubs' passionate fanbase.

Which is why it's a great thing that Kuminga and the Warriors have Mr. Steady himself, Jimmy Butler, in his corner to guide the rising talent. In his postgame press conference, a reporter asked Butler about Kuminga's rough night and if he talks to him after tough games like these.

“He's actually going to come over to my house for dinner right now,” Butler said. “But the thing that I tell you and I tell him– you're not going to play great every night. You're not going to play bad every night either. But you don't ever get too high whenever you score 79 points, and you don't ever get too low when you score two [points]. You stay right in the middle and you keep working. Keep doing what you're supposed to be doing every single day. And those days, they'll even out.”

Jimmy Butler on Jonathan Kuminga’s rough night shooting: “I tell him— You’re not going to play great every night. You’re not going to play bad every night either… you stay right in the middle and keep working.” Butler is having Kuminga’s over at his place for dinner tonight. pic.twitter.com/qpKLCjAjUa — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) November 10, 2025

Butler's close relationship with Kuminga is well documented. The veteran star made a point to work with Kuminga after practice last season and throughout training camp this season. Kuminga himself cited Butler's leadership as playing a big part in his development this season.

Jimmy Butler knows Jonathan Kuminga is capable of being great

In the same press conference, Butler emphasized he wants Kuminga to keep attacking on offense because he knows he's capable.

Article Continues Below

“I want him to continue to be aggressive,” Butler told reporters. “Shoot the ball when you're open. Attack, get to the free throw line, all that good stuff. I would say that he's played bad. The statsheet says he had 5 points tonight. Whoop-di-doo, who cares? Because there's going to be nights when he has 45 points and it's gonna look like ‘Oh look at this!' But he's playing well enough. The defensive side is rebounding the basketball. It's more than just scoring, which is what I try to tell him.”

On that front, Kuminga was solid. He collected 8 rebounds, maintaining his 7.2 average this season, which is much better than his 3.4 rebound average last season. While his 1-of-9 shooting chart wasn't pretty, it also just seemed like it wasn't his night, according to Butler.

“I like all the threes he takes. And if he makes those threes, you would say he's being aggressive, right? It's a make or miss league. If he's making them, we don't have this conversation. If he drives and he misses, y'all still going to say something. Not y'all, but like people miss shots,” Butler said with a smile.

He gestured at the collective “y'all” as in the heavy critics of Kuminga.

“I just want him to keep that confidence high, knowing that he belongs in this league, knowing that he's a starter on this team. And it's all going to turn around for you. Don't read nothing that any of y'all write! Don't read anything that they say on socials because that don't matter. It ain't going to make you play better anyway. So go out there, you put your head down, and you compete. And know that the guys in this locker room and organization got your back.”

It was a rough night for Kuminga, but it was only one game in a long 82-game season. Young players' confidence sometimes waxes and wanes, especially in situations when it feels like they're under the microscope. But that's why players like Butler are so important, beyond just the on-the-court stuff. Kuminga will look to bounce back against the Oklahoma City Thunder in what will be a good test for him and the Warriors.