The Warriors demolished the Pelicans 124-106 on Saturday night behind Moses Moody's career-high 32 points. But the lopsided victory didn't stop Steve Kerr from losing his cool on the sideline when sloppy turnovers continued to pile up.

In a postgame press conference, Kerr didn't mince words about Golden State's careless ball handling that resulted in 21 giveaways against a struggling New Orleans squad.

“The inbounds pass, like, you know, we can't be careless. Like, you know, we're taking the ball out. There's no way we should turn the ball over. And he had one the other night that almost cost us in San Antonio. So, it's a team-wide thing. 21 turnovers,” Kerr said, via Anthony Slater of ESPN.

“So, we know if we want to compete at the highest level, we've got to get a lot better,” he added.

Steve Kerr, up 22 with three minutes left, lit into Buddy Hield and then yelled at everyone on the bench about ball security. Warriors had 21 turnovers tonight. "We know if we want to compete at the highest level we have to be a lot better." pic.twitter.com/wGS17KOXAS — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 17, 2025

The frustration boiled over late in the fourth quarter with the Warriors comfortably ahead by 22 points. Kerr was seen yelling at Buddy Hield following another careless inbound pass, showing that even in garbage time, the head coach refuses to accept lackadaisical play.

The timing of Kerr's outburst underscored his concern. Golden State dominated thanks to Moody's historic shooting performance, as the young guard joined Curry and Thompson as the only Warriors to drain at least seven threes in a single quarter. Yet the 21 turnovers revealed deeper issues.

Jimmy Butler contributed 18 points and 10 assists, while Brandin Podziemski added 19 in the winning effort. The Warriors connected on 24 three-pointers at a 42.9% clip, completely overwhelming a Pelicans team that managed just eight makes from beyond the arc.

But the offensive explosion couldn't mask the carelessness. Kerr specifically referenced a previous inbound turnover against San Antonio that nearly derailed a win, making it clear this isn't a one-game problem. The pattern has followed the Golden State throughout the early season.

The turnover troubles aren't new for this Warriors squad. They coughed up 22 possessions in a recent loss to the Bucks without Giannis, continuing a troubling trend that has Kerr worried about competing against elite teams.

The Warriors improved to 9-6 and stretched its winning streak to three games. But as they continue their six-game road trip, Kerr's message remains clear: championship-caliber teams don't beat themselves with unforced errors, regardless of the opponent or score.