No matter what the New York Jets' final record looks like, it's clear they must enter the offseason looking for a new quarterback. Those problems were only made worse in Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins.

With Justin Fields injured, Tyrod Taylor got the start. The former had been serving in the backup role anyway after getting benched. But Taylor's hasn't been any better against the Dolphins, as he has completed one-of-four passes for six yards and an interception. Miami leads 21-0. And in turn, a new Jets motto has been born, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“#MeltdownForMendoza,” Rosenblatt posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Of course, he is talking about Indiana quarterback and potential Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza. As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, Mendoza will be one of the top quarterbacks available. If the Jets lose in Week 14, they'll fall to 3-10. With a high draft pick and a clear need at QB, Mendoza will be linked to New York throughout the offseason.

The Indiana star burst onto the scene following his transfer in 2025. In leading the Hoosiers to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, Mendoza completed 71.5 percent of his passes for 2,980 yards, 33 touchdowns and six interceptions.

New York needs true quarterback to build around moving into 2026. The Aaron Rodgers experiment failed and so has Justin Fields'. Head coach Aaron Glenn and company must find a quarterback they believe will thrive in their system and will be under center for the foreseeable future.

Mendoza certainly fits the bill. If the losses keep piling up, it only becomes more likely the Jets land him on draft day.