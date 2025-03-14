The Golden State Warriors extended their win streak to six games with a dominant 130-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. Jonathan Kuminga returned to the lineup after missing 31 games with a sprained right ankle, and his presence made an immediate impact. Jimmy Butler III, who finished the game with six points, seven assists, five rebounds, and a steal, shared his thoughts on Kuminga’s return in a postgame interview with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“I love that my man’s came out there aggressive, putting the ball in the basket, high energy, jumping out of the gym and dunking the basketball,” Butler said. “I want him to be him at the best of his abilities, continually be great to help this squad achieve something special.”

Kuminga made his presence felt with 18 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal while shooting seven-for-10 from the field in 20 minutes. His return adds another layer of versatility to Golden State’s rotation as the team continues its push in the Western Conference standings.

Jimmy Butler on Jonathan Kuminga “High energy. Jumping out the gym, dunking the basketball. I want him to be him.” pic.twitter.com/dPYXUjNyYQ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jimmy Butler sees defensive potential in pairing with Jonathan Kuminga after Warriors' win over Kings

When asked about the possibility of sharing the floor with both Kuminga and Draymond Green, Butler emphasized the defensive and playmaking strengths they bring to the lineup.

“I think that’s the easiest form of basketball when we got 2.5 defenders – I’m the .5 – that can switch, that are communicating to everybody on the floor,” Butler said. “And then on the offensive side you just got guys that are flying around… high IQ guys, never getting the ball where it needs to go and help them all get to the basket. I think with us three out there, good things should happen.”

When pressed on why he considers himself the “.5” in that defensive trio, Butler jokingly pointed to the accolades and physical abilities of his teammates.

“I don’t know, I just feel like Dre has some Defensive Player of the Years. He’s [Kuminga] a freak athlete and what, 22 years old? And then I’m just there,” Butler said with a laugh.

Kuminga’s return provides a significant boost for a Warriors team looking to solidify its playoff positioning. In 33 games this season, the fourth-year forward is averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.2% from three-point range.

Golden State improved to 38-28 with Thursday’s win, placing them three games behind the Houston Rockets (41-25) for the fifth seed in the Western Conference. The Warriors will continue their six-game homestand with a matchup against the New York Knicks (42-23) on Saturday night. New York will be without Jalen Brunson, who is expected to miss at least a week or two after suffering a sprained ankle.