The Golden State Warriors are still on a roll after defeating the Sacramento Kings 130-104, and they did it without a big game from Stephen Curry. Instead, everybody was excited for the sharpshooter during the game after becoming the first NBA player to make 4,000 three-pointers.

After the game, Shaq once again gave Curry his flowers and reiterated his point from about a week ago that he needs to be in the GOAT conversation.

“The way he plays the game, how he plays the game,” Shaq said. “I mentioned on our show, you should at least put his name in the GOAT conversation. I like the way he plays; he definitely changed the game. Because of him, the last three or four years, teams have been running the three-man heave at the top of the key. Every team is shooting threes and want to blame it on analytics. It's because everybody wanted to beat the Golden State Warriors.”

There's no doubt that Curry has changed the game by himself, just off of three-pointers. Not only has the NBA evolved, but the way all levels of basketball have changed because of him is impressive. You can say that people are the best at what they do, but it's a few that can say they changed the game.

Curry will go down in history as the greatest three-point shooter ever, and he deserves that title after what he's been able to accomplish in his career.

Luckily for the Warriors, he's still showing that he has a lot left and he's trying to get them in the playoffs. He's not doing that by himself, as the addition of Jimmy Butler since the trade deadline has changed the team. They could be a real dark horse when it gets to that time of the season, and teams may want to avoid them with the way they're clicking right now.