The Golden State Warriors took a tough loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of their second-round matchup despite a huge effort from Jimmy Butler. He finished with 33 points, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough, and the Warriors lost 102-97. Throughout the game, there are always a few calls that the officials make that have the players surprised, and Butler was on the receiving end of one in Game 3.

Butler was guarding Naz Reid at one point in the game and poked the ball out of his hands. Scott Foster blew the whistle, and Butler immediately looked behind him with a shocked face. He then waved his finger at Foster, letting him know that the call wasn't good.

Jimmy Butler's reaction to Scott Foster 😭

If anybody knows how memes are born, this is the perfect example, because Butler's face tells it all.

Besides the meme, Butler put on a big performance, and it was obvious that the Warriors needed every point from him if they wanted to stay in the game. He was more aggressive than usual, and after the game, he was asked about his mindset coming into the matchup

“I don’t care how many shots I shoot. I don’t care how many points I score, if it’s not towards winning, none of that ever matters… Next time it has to be in a win,” Butler said.

"I don't care how many shots I shoot. I don't care how many points I score, if it's not towards winning, none of that ever matters… Next time it has to be in a win." Jimmy Butler III after he was asked about being more aggressive shooting tonight

The fourth quarter was the turning point, as Butler slowed down and the Timberwolves began putting their foot on the gas. Anthony Edwards came alive in the second half and led the Timberwolves to victory, and now they're leading the series 2-1.

The Warriors are still in the series, and they have another home game coming to see if they can tie the series. The longer the series goes, the better chance they have of Stephen Curry returning to the court as he still recovers from his hamstring injury.