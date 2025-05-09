Despite a lopsided 117-93 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinal series, the Golden State Warriors may have found a bright spot in the emergence of forward Jonathan Kuminga.

With Stephen Curry sidelined due to a low-grade left hamstring strain suffered in Game 1, Kuminga stepped up off the bench and delivered one of his strongest postseason performances to date. The 22-year-old forward recorded 18 points, five rebounds, and an assist while shooting 8-for-11 from the field in 26 minutes of action. His effort stood out in a game where Golden State struggled to generate offense and fell behind early.

Kuminga’s impact was a noticeable leap from Game 1, where he logged just 13 minutes and contributed seven points, one rebound, one assist, and one block on 2-of-5 shooting. With Curry out for at least a week, his availability in doubt for the next two games, Kuminga’s emergence comes at a pivotal time for Golden State.

Veteran forward Jimmy Butler III, who finished Game 2 with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and a steal on 6-for-13 shooting, took time postgame to acknowledge Kuminga’s performance — and offered a confident outlook for their partnership moving forward.

“He’s a great basketball player. I can play with anybody. He can play with anybody,” Butler said. “It’s all about playing basketball the right way. That’s all it is… attack to score, attack to pass – just make the right play over and over again, every single time. It doesn’t matter who you’re out there with. Just play basketball the right way and me and JK could thrive; can and will thrive together on the basketball floor.”

Butler’s remarks reflected both trust and optimism in Kuminga’s growth, a key storyline for the Warriors as they prepare to host Games 3 and 4 of the series in San Francisco.

Golden State’s loss in Game 2 evened the series at 1-1. Without Curry, the team leaned heavily on contributions from its veteran core and emerging rotation players. Buddy Hield, who led the team in Game 1, was held to 15 points in the rematch. Draymond Green contributed nine points, five assists, and four rebounds, but the Warriors struggled as a unit, shooting 44.7% from the field and committing 17 turnovers.

Minnesota controlled the game behind a balanced attack led by Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, who combined for 44 points and 16 rebounds. The Timberwolves also dominated the interior, outscoring the Warriors 54-42 in the paint.

With the series shifting to Chase Center, the Warriors will look to regain momentum and capitalize on home-court advantage. Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Golden State continues to monitor Curry’s recovery, but in his absence, the spotlight may remain on Kuminga as the team searches for answers.