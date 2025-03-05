Jimmy Butler's season has been odd, to say the least; for the first few months, he was a part of the Miami Heat, with which he butted heads constantly. But now, he appears to be thriving with the Golden State Warriors.

With the Heat, Butler made his desire to be traded clear in ways that could be considered “aggressive.” But on the court, particularly now with Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, Butler has taken more of a backseat. And despite Golden State winning in part due to Butler accepting a role in which he figuratively and literally assists Curry, some, including Drayond Green, have called for him to do more.

In the 10 games he has played since being traded to Golden State, Butler is averaging 16.3 points and shooting just 44% on field goals and 10% on 3-pointers. But he feels just fine with how things have gone so far.

“Everybody is always looking for me to be aggressive,” Butler said, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “I can't help but to make the right play time and time and time again. I hope that is contagious. Just because the play is for you does not mean that's your shot.”

The mentality has worked out well for the Warriors, who struggled mightily before Butler's arrival. Since he has come into the fold, Golden State is 9-2, with one of the losses coming with Butler sidelined. Another factor in the wins has been Curry himself; Curry is averaging 29.4 points and shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc over the same span, during which he exploded for 56 points and 12 3-pointers on Feb. 27 vs. the Orlando Magic.

As a result of the recent string of wins, the Warriors (34-28) have risen to sixth place in the Western Conference, which, if the season ended today, would allow them to avoid the Play-In. Golden State is three games back from the fifth-place Houston Rockets, who are 5-5 in their last 10 and have fallen in the standings over the past month.