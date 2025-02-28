The Golden State Warriors pulled off a major road victory against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, overcoming a 17-point deficit thanks to a historic performance from superstar point guard Stephen Curry. The win pushes them to 7-1 in the Jimmy Butler era, with the six-time All-Star already proving to be a game-changer for Golden State.

Chef Curry erupted for 56 points in a 121-115 comeback road victory over the Magic on Thursday night, shooting 16-of-25 from the field, 12-of-19 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 12-of-12 at the free-throw line. It marked the 14th 50-point game of his career.

After the win in Orlando, Butler reflected on Curry’s incredible performance. “Fun to watch,” said the newest member of the Warriors. “Even more fun because it was a huge reason why we won the game. I'm glad I'm on this side of it. When he gets hot, he gets going… You're never out of any game [with Curry].”

Butler’s arrival has injected new energy into Curry’s game. Over their eight games together—resulting in seven wins—Curry has averaged 30.6 points while shooting 51 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from deep. He’s thriving with the added defensive focus on Butler and the boost Butler provides to second-unit lineups when Curry rests.

“He's been doing it for so long now,” Jimmy Butler said when talking about Stephen Curry. “In a weird way, isn't it kind of expected by now? …When he gets going like that, it's a big energy boost for everybody in this locker room. It makes everyone want to be great, especially on the defensive side of the floor so we can get him the ball back and watch him do something incredible.”

Jimmy Butler rejuvenating the Golden State Warriors

Before the trade, the Warriors were stuck in mediocrity, a below-average team with no clear direction. During a two-month stretch where they went 13-23, Curry’s confidence gradually faded. Since adding Butler, they’ve transformed into a dark horse contender, gaining momentum with each step toward the sixth seed in the Western Conference. They hadn’t strung together three straight wins since November—now, they’ve won five in a row.

Butler had his roughest outing as a Warrior against the Magic. He struggled defensively against Paolo Banchero early and never found his rhythm on offense, finishing with just five points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Curry had 18 points late in the first half, but the Warriors found themselves down by 17 after Wendell Carter knocked down a 20-foot pull-up with 1.5 seconds remaining in the second quarter. That’s when Curry took over. On the ensuing inbound, he fired a 49-foot shot from beyond half court—and nailed it.

The 36-year-old Curry, exploded for 22 points in the third quarter, marking his 42nd career 20-point quarter. By the time he checked out with 2:21 left in the period, he had already racked up 43 points. During his scoring spree, the Warriors flipped a 17-point deficit into a nine-point lead, energizing the crowd and elevating his teammates' intensity with each three-pointer he sank.

In the game's closing moments, Curry took control. He buried three consecutive three-pointers in the last four minutes, igniting the Orlando crowd. By the time the final shot dropped, the entire arena erupted, echoing the kind of atmosphere usually felt at Chase Center.

After eight games as teammates, Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry are proving to be one of the league's most formidable duos, particularly with the star point guard effortlessly putting up 56 points and sinking 12 three-pointers.