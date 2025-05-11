The Golden State Warriors failed to close out the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3, giving up a second-half lead to eventually lose 102-97.

A major issue with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter was Draymond Green fouling out. Jimmy Butler spoke on how that affected the Dubs.

Via ESPN:

“Obviously, he's one of the top defenders in the world,” Butler said of Green. “For sure the best defender on this squad. When he's out, it is just different. You don't got nobody back there that's quarterbacking the way that he does it, that can switch everything and that gets every loose ball and that can rebound.”

There is no doubt that Draymond sets the tone for the Warriors' defensive identity. When he's not in the game, they simply aren't the same team defensively. He is irreplaceable. Julius Randle did his part in making Green's life difficult on Saturday, as he was the reason for two of his six fouls.

If we take a deeper look at the statistics, the Timberwolves scored 18 of their points in the remaining 4:38 of the final period when Draymond was out of the game. They were able to have their way offensively without Green on the floor. That says it all.

Despite the absence of the veteran in the latter stages of the fourth, Steve Kerr credited Anthony Edwards and Randle's brilliance for Minnesota:

“The team defense was really good. Held them to 102. That’s a pretty good number,” Kerr said. “But (Julius) Randle and (Anthony) Edwards really both got going in the second half and that was the key.

“We couldn’t quite contain them, especially in the fourth, and that was the difference.”

The duo put up 39 combined points in the second half for the Timberwolves. Dray also played just 11 minutes in the final two quarters.

He needs to stay on the floor for the Warriors to have a chance in this series, no matter how good Jimmy and Jonathan Kuminga play, who both erupted for 30+ points apiece.