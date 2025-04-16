The Golden State Warriors didn't have to make things so difficult on themselves on Tuesday night, but they came out on top anyway. After seeing a 20-point lead slip away in the second half, Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler came up big down the stretch to get a massive 121-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Butler was on fire all night, living up to the “Playoff Jimmy” nickname that he has earned so many times over the years. However, it was Curry who came through in the final moments. The Warriors star canned a pair of 3-pointers in the last two minutes followed by four free throws to secure the victory.

After the game, Butler gave Curry massive props for his clutch heroics.

Jimmy Butler III full post game interview on the court, after the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies and secured the 7th seed (they'll face the Houston Rockets – 2nd seed).

On Steph Curry:

"That's a batman if I ever seen a batman" pic.twitter.com/23Rw8UewN2 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) April 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

“That's a Batman if I ever seen a Batman,” Butler said. “Always coming to save the day. You're never out of any game. More than anything, he's just so poised, he's so calm. He was a huge part of this victory.”

Curry scored the final 10 points for Golden State and finished the night with 37 points on 9-for-22 shooting and 6-for-13 from 3-point range with eight rebounds. He was quiet at times throughout the course of the contest, but his impact was felt in a massive way in the end.

Butler had a stellar game of his own, acting as a terminator on both ends of the court all night long. The former Miami Heat star scored 38 points, his second straight 30-point game, on 12-for-20 shooting while knocking down a pair of 3-pointers. He also notched seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

The Grizzlies will have one more chance to play their way into the playoffs on Friday night against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Sacramento Kings. On the other side, the Warriors advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed and will take on the Houston Rockets in a mouthwatering matchup.