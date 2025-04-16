It is safe to say that Jimmy Butler has worked out wonderfully for both him and the Golden State Warriors. In a must-win play-in tournament game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Playoff Jimmy shined bright, collecting a game-high 38 points to lead the Warriors to a 121-116 victory.

While 38 points feel like a dime-a-dozen in this age, Butler's performance was uniquely impressive in how he only made two 3-pointers. Instead, Butler got his points by attacking the paint and drawing fouls. Butler finished 10-of-16 from shots inside the arc and 12-of-18 from the free throw line. He combined with Stephen Curry for 75 of the Warriors' 121 points.

After the game, Butler explained his scoring process plainly and simply.

“I can shoot, I just choose not to shoot threes. I'd rather drive into the paint and get a layup or pass the ball to someone on my team who's probably a better shooter than I am,” Butler said. “I think you and everybody else want me to shoot more 3s, but I like shooting layups.”

When he first arrived, there were concerns that Butler's reluctance to shoot threes would mess up Golden State's spacing. Playing next to Draymond Green, there were worries that Butler's interior scoring game wouldn't mesh next to another non-shooter. But those concerns were inflated. Butler's play has unlocked the Warriors' offense. If anything, his determination to attack the paint has given the Warriors' offense a whole new dimension.

In the same press conference, Butler explained his mindset in the Warriors' offense.

“It's always play basketball the right way. Shoot the ball when you're open. Attack into the paint, get to the free throw line, and pass it to the open guy,” Butler said. “I feel like I have the opportunity [in Golden State] to pick my spots incredibly well. And they are always looking to get me the ball in my spots where I can be aggressive and put the ball in the basket. Or make the right play for the next individual. We ran a couple of sets for me to do that, and Steph did all the other stuff.”

The Warriors want Butler to be Butler. And that means prioritizing layups and drawing fouls. The Dubs will need more of that as they head to the Toyota Center to face the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2025 playoffs.