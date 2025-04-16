Although the NBA playoffs have not yet officially arrived, Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler are already living up to their reputations. They led the Golden State Warriors to a hard-fought 121-116 victory versus the Memphis Grizzlies in Tuesday's NBA Play-In Tournament showdown, propelling them to a postseason meeting with the Houston Rockets.

Butler showed up to the Chase Center in peak “Playoff Jimmy” form, scoring a game-high 38 points on 12-of-18 shooting while also recording seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Aside from Curry, no such Warriors player has produced such a stat line, per Associated Press NBA writer Tim Reynolds.

Despite all the controversy swirling around Butler due to his messy divorce from the Miami Heat, a superb performance like this one is precisely why the Dubs gambled on him before the trade deadline. Curry made a strong impression in his own right, though, occupying the closer role once again.

The 2022 NBA Finals MVP and four-time champion disoriented the Grizzlies with pump fakes and lethal 3-pointers down the stretch. He finished with 37 points (9-of-22 shooting), eight rebounds and four assists. Curry and Butler will obviously not both drop 35-plus points throughout the playoffs, but if they each just have a big impact on the game, this squad will be a tough out.

Fans were enthralled by the duo's masterful NBA Play-In showing.

Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler get their flowers after Warriors' win

“Generational duo,” @TheProdigyJohn commented on X. “Butler and Curry 62% of Warriors points tonight,” @NBA_TIME_23 observed. “Best duo in The NBA,” @Goldenapolis said. “Argue w/ ya grandpa.” “Playoff Jimmy is deadly man,” @DietWaterGUY Dubs remarked. “Out for blood.”

Plenty of people made sure to highlight the combined 31 free throws they attempted, which naturally boosted their scoring numbers, but Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler deserve credit for getting to the line with regularity. The Rockets should make it harder on them, however.

The Warriors will take the next few days to prepare for the NBA playoffs. Their two big-game difference-makers could use all the rest they can get, because the team and fan base will probably continue to lean heavily on them.