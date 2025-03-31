Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors exited the game against the San Antonio Spurs after a hard fall, and he will not return due to right ankle soreness, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

The Warriors entered halftime up 68-44 on the Spurs, and Kuminga played just seven minutes, scoring four points before leaving the game. It was an awkward fall for Kuminga, who went between two Spurs players while driving to the basket.

It will be worth monitoring reports on Kuminga's status and the severity of the ailment, as that could be a blow to the Warriors' depth with the playoffs approaching in the near future. Although Kuminga is not in the starting lineup, Kuminga is an important young player for the team.

Right now, the Warriors are going with a starting lineup that includes Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, Draymond Green, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski. Kuminga, along with Kevon Looney, Buddy Hield and others get significant minutes off of the bench.

Given that the Warriors were up big at halftime, it could be possible that the team is playing it safe with Kuminga, trusting the rest of the team to close out the game. Still, it is not ideal for Kuminga to suffer some kind of injury at this point in the season.

Currently, the Warriors sit at 42-31, and are likely to get their 43rd win when the game against the Spurs concludes. Golden State is in a dead heat in the Western Conference, fighting with teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers for seeding. Two of those teams, as it currently stands, will be in the Play-In tournament. The Warriors could get as high as the fourth seed, if they beat out those other teams, or end up eighth in the Western Conference and dealing with the Play-In tournament.

For now, the Warriors hope Kuminga is able to return soon.