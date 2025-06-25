Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga addressed his uncertain future with the franchise this week, expressing a desire to better understand the business side of the NBA as offseason speculation continues to swirl.

In an interview with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the 22-year-old forward acknowledged that while his focus remains on improving his game, he also wants to become more informed about potential contract and trade negotiations.

“I trust my people, trust my agent (Aaron Turner),” Kuminga said. “I want to know more about how this trade stuff goes, how this sign-and-trade goes or how this contract goes. I want to learn more about it. But most of the time I just focus on playing, just working. The better I get, wherever I get my chance, it’s going to show.”

Kuminga, who was selected by the Warriors with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason. Several reports, including from The Stein Line and HoopsHype, have indicated that teams such as the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and Brooklyn Nets have expressed interest in acquiring the athletic forward, particularly in a sign-and-trade framework.

Kuminga added that regardless of where he ends up, his priority is proving that he belongs and fulfilling his potential.

“Wherever I go, wherever I’ll be, off the rip, I just want them to be like, ‘Oh, yeah, he deserved what he got. He deserved to be here. He worked hard for it,’” Kuminga said. “Wherever it is, that’s what I want it to feel like. I want to be great. I feel like I’m capable of being that, capable of doing some special things and I won’t just let it go like that. The only way to get there is just to lock in every single day.”

Kuminga is coming off his fourth NBA season, during which he averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc across 47 appearances. He notably elevated his performance in the playoffs, averaging 20.8 points on 54.3% shooting in the Warriors’ second-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State faces a critical offseason following that playoff exit. With a new core forming around Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and Draymond Green, the front office must determine how Kuminga fits into the team’s long-term vision — or whether to explore trade opportunities.

While the Warriors have not ruled out re-signing Kuminga, his desire for a larger role combined with the team’s salary cap limitations could open the door to a move. For now, Kuminga remains focused on growth, wherever that journey may take him.