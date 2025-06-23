When taking account of the largely unpredictable melee that was the 2025 NBA playoffs, the Golden State Warriors probably believe they had a realistic chance at contending for a championship with a healthy Stephen Curry. They cannot afford to dwell in the past, however. The clock is ticking on this Curry/Draymond Green/Jimmy Butler-led era of Dubs basketball, and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. must respond accordingly this offseason.

Since Golden State does not presently own a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the first huge item on his agenda will be addressing the Jonathan Kuminga situation. The four-year forward is a restricted free agent, forcing the Warriors to finally determine if he is in their long-term plans. Dunleavy confirmed the urgency surrounding the looming decision.

“It's a main priority heading into free agency,” he said, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson. With the madness set to begin on June 30, the front office is surely considering how to best proceed forward. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints recently reported that there is some momentum for a possible reunion. He also said Golden State is doing its due diligence and could gauge league interest in a potential sign-and-trade. The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are two potential suitors in the Kuminga sweepstakes.

The Warriors invested a top-10 draft pick in the man, though.

What will the Warriors do with Jonathan Kuminga?

He is still only 22 years old and has flashed plenty of promise over the last couple of seasons. Talent should not be an issue. The organization's concern may revolve around fit and discipline. Kuminga missed a significant amount of time with a January ankle injury and then eventually saw his role diminish toward the end of the season, preventing him from enjoying the type of contract year he likely envisioned.

The 2022 NBA champion should still command a sizable deal this summer, though. He averaged 15.3 points on 45.4 percent shooting to go along with 4.6 rebounds in 47 games last season. His athleticism and youth should resonate with at least one team. However, if the Warriors are unsure about Kuminga's value moving forward, they may just bid him farewell and complete the aforementioned sign-and-trade.

There is no time to waste. Every move Mike Dunleavy Jr. and company make must focus on getting the squad closer to an NBA title. They need to quickly figure out if re-singing Jonathan Kuminga falls under that category.