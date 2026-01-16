While the Golden State Warriors comb through trade offers for Jonathan Kuminga, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins ripped the organization for failing to surround All-Star Stephen Curry with a championship-competing roster. In his 17th season, Curry continues to age like fine wine, averaging 28.1 points on 46.6% shooting, including 38.8% from deep, 4.9 assists, and 1.2 steals.

For Perkins, the Warriors haven't been the same since GM Bob Myers stepped down in 2023, which has led to dysfunction, Perkins said, per ESPN's NBA Today.

“Since Bob Myers has left that organization, it has been nothing but dysfunctional,” Perkins said. “When you talk about the breakup with Klay Thompson, when you talk about the relationship between Steve Kerr and Jonathan Kuminga, I'm starting to question their player development. [The Warriors are] doing a disservice to the most important in the history of that organization in Steph Curry, who, by the way, is averaging 28 points this season.

“Damn it, what are you going to do? Out of all the teams trying to compete for a title, they're not only set up for the now, but they're set up for the future. The Golden State Warriors don't have a real future outside of Stephen Curry. So, they have to get this right.”

Perkins disagrees with the way the Warriors handled the turmoil between coach Steve Kerr and Kuminga, which has led to Jonathan's looming trade, as Golden State will look to flip one of its assets at the deadline.

“Right when it comes down to getting back the right piece for Jonathan Kuminga, it's just very embarrassing,” Perkins added. “And it's a big disappointment when it comes down to talking about this situation with the Golden State Warriors.”

"Since Bob Myers has left that organization, it has been nothing but dysfunctional. … [The Warriors are] doing a disservice to the most important in the history of that organization in Steph Curry." – Kendrick Perkins 👀 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/hoy4t90BKk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 15, 2026

The Warriors are expected to pull the trigger on a Kuminga trade within the next few weeks.

Article Continues Below

Warriors ‘aware' of Lakers interest in Jonathan Kuminga

Warriors veteran forward Jonathan Kuminga hadn't played before his trade demand, as the writing was on the wall weeks before it became official. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr buried Kuminga on his depth chart, which didn't add much to Jonathan's trade value.

Still, the Lakers are a team that reportedly have some interest in trading for Kuminga, according to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II, Sam Amick, and Nick Friedell.

“League and team sources confirmed a report that the Lakers have some interest in Kuminga, though it remains unclear if talks will unfold,” Thompson II, Amick, and Friedell reported. “The Warriors, the sources said, are aware of the intrigue and waiting to see how that situation evolves.”

The Lakers will be a team to keep an eye on ahead of this year's trade deadline on February 5.