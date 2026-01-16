The Golden State Warriors are hosting the New York Knicks in a marquee matchup at Chase Center in San Francisco Thursday night, but the Dubs won't have power forward Gui Santos for the rest of the contest.

Santos suffered what appeared to be a lower-body injury in the first half and exited the contest. He has also been ruled out for the remainder of the game, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

The 23-year-old Brazilian reportedly got hurt after a collision, with Warriors staff, players and head coach Steve Kerr attending to him in the middle of the court.

Gui Santos limps off the floor and back to the Warriors’ locker room @NBCSWarriors Steve Kerr and others immediately came to check on him after a scary collision pic.twitter.com/zUwsyslgXA — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) January 16, 2026

Without Santos, Golden State's frontcourt got a little thinner. Draymond Green and Al Horford can see increased workloads for the remainder of the meeting with the visiting Knicks, while Butler can also shift to the power forward slot if needed. IT remains to be seen whether this development will result in a Jonathan Kuminga appearance on the court.

Although not a major contributor for the Warriors, Santos, a second-round pick by Golden State in the 2022 NBA Draft, routinely sees double-digit minutes as part of the team's rotation. In his first 32 games in the 2025-26 NBA season, he averaged 11.5 minutes per game. Adjusted to per 36 minutes, Santos has provided Golden State with decent production in those 32 outings, averaging 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

For now, the hope is that Santos' injury is not serious enough to put his availability in the next game in jeopardy. The Warriors will take a rest this Saturday before getting back to work on Sunday with a home game against the Charlotte Hornets.