NBA legend Magic Johnson congratulated Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry for reaching the milestone of making 4,000 3-pointers throughout his career.

Curry accomplished the feat in the Warriors' blowout win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, going down as the only player in NBA history to reach that number.

Johnson reacted to the achievement on social media via X, congratulating the Warriors star for making history.

“I want to congratulate Steph Curry on becoming the only player in NBA history to make 4,000 threes! 🤯👏🏾,” Johnson said.

What's next for Stephen Curry, Warriors

It is a huge milestone for Stephen Curry to accomplish in his NBA career with the Warriors. And it makes sense for Magic Johnson to have high remarks for the future Hall of Famer.

This season, Curry is averaging 24.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals. He is shooting 44.8% from the field, including 39.8% from beyond the arc.

He and the Warriors have great momentum since the NBA All-Star break, going 10-1 in that stretch. His chemistry with new co-star Jimmy Butler continues to grow as the team continues their pursuit of an automatic playoff spot.

Golden State has a 39-28 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are two games behind the Los Angeles Lakers and 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.

Following Saturday's win over the New York Knicks, extending their streak to seven, Stephen Curry and the Warriors will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Denver Nuggets on March 17 at 10 p.m. ET.