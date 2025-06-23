The Golden State Warriors have always been a team that has stayed competitive over the past decade, and they've found a way to always stay in the mix. This offseason is no different, and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. seems to have a plan on how he wants to approach things as the draft and free agency are coming up.

Recently, Dunleavy was asked about the offseason trade market, and Warriors fans should be excited about his answer.

“We’ll definitely be in the mix,” Dunleavy said.

With the Warriors not having much cap space to work with, the only way they can get better talent is if they make trades. Right now, it's uncertain who is on the trade block around the league, but there always seems to be a surprise person every once in a while.

For the Warriors, they're trying their best to maximize these next few years of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, and that means doing whatever it takes to improve the team. They have young players and assets on the team that are tradeable, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they made a package to get a quality player on the team.

What will the Warriors do in the offseason?

There are questions surrounding the Warriors as the offseason approaches, and one of them is the future of Jonathan Kuminga.

After an up-and-down season with the team, many think that the Warriors could move on from Kuminga this offseason and try to improve their team. Recently, those talks have simmered down, and there's a chance he could return, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“However, a return to the Warriors for the 22-year-old forward has gained some momentum, league sources said,” Siegel wrote.

Kuminga has upside, but he hasn't truly blossomed in his role with the Warriors. Head coach Steve Kerr noted at the end of the season that if Kuminga was to return, he would use more lineups involving him, Butler, and Green, and that could be a great defensive lineup to deploy.

Other players on the team, such as Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody, are also players to look out for that could possibly be on the trade block for better talent. The Warriors have some decisions to make in the coming months, and they look ready to do so.