Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Golden State Warriors has been a heavily-discussed topic over the past year. Kuminga has potential without question, but his playing time has been inconsistent with Golden State. As a result, some rumors have suggested that Kuminga could land with a new team this offseason. With that being said, NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints recently reported that a Kuminga-Warriors reunion is receiving “some momentum.”

“However, a return to the Warriors for the 22-year-old forward has gained some momentum, league sources said,” Siegel wrote in a recent article.

Kuminga, a 22-year-old, would surely draw the attention of many teams around the league. A 6'7″ forward, Kuminga provides versatility in addition to intriguing scoring potential. He can realistically guard multiple positions on defense while playing a number of roles on the offensive end of the floor.

The Warriors forward averaged just over 24 minutes per outing during the 2024-25 campaign and still averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Kuminga was limited to just 47 total games played, but he performed well for the most part in those matchups.

In 2023-24 Kuminga recorded 16.1 points per game across 74 total contests. He has displayed the ability to play at a high level throughout the course of a full season.

The Warriors need to decide if Jonathan Kuminga is a player who they want to include in their plans for the future. Golden State features an older core of players with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler leading the way. The team is hopeful that the veterans can find success in the short-term future, but the Warriors also have to consider the long-term outlook.

If Kuminga doesn't fit into their future plans then a trade could come to fruition. Of course, there is a chance that Golden State decides that Kuminga is indeed someone who can help the Warriors for years to come.

His ceiling is exciting without question. Regardless of whether or not Kuminga stays in Golden State, he projects to be a future star at the NBA level.