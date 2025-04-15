The Golden State Warriors have added guard Moses Moody to their injury report ahead of Tuesday night’s NBA Play-In Tournament game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Moody is listed as questionable due to left midback spasms.

The Warriors host the Grizzlies at Chase Center with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET on TNT. The winner secures the Western Conference’s No. 7 seed and will face the second-seeded Houston Rockets, who finished the regular season with a 52-30 record, in a first-round series beginning Sunday.

Moody last appeared in Golden State’s regular-season finale, a 124-119 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers that dropped the team into the Play-In bracket. He logged 30 minutes in that game, finishing with four points, three steals, two blocks, and two assists.

Moses Moody’s Play-In status in question as Warriors prepare for Grizzlies rematch

Now in his fourth NBA season, Moody has emerged as a reliable rotation piece for the Warriors. He averaged career highs in multiple categories this season, posting 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. The 21-year-old shot 43.3% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc across 74 games, including 34 starts.

Against Memphis this season, Moody has played in three contests, averaging 10.7 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting an efficient 52.6% from the field and 53.8% from three-point range.

Golden State holds a 3-1 advantage over Memphis in their season series, including a 134-125 win on April 1. Historically, the Warriors are 8-4 against the Grizzlies in playoff meetings, including a 4-2 series win in the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals en route to their most recent championship.

The two teams also met in the 2021 NBA Play-In Tournament when Memphis defeated Golden State in overtime to secure the No. 8 seed. The loser of Tuesday’s contest will host the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks on Friday with the final Western Conference playoff spot at stake.