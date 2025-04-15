The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are set to square off in the Western Conference's No. 7-No. 8 seed game in the NBA play-in tournament on Tuesday night. During the final stretch of the regular season, the Warriors were a bit banged up, as several key players were dealing with lingering injuries. However, ahead of this crucial game, they have received some great news.

Golden State found themselves in the play-in tournament after suffering a crushing 124-119 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in their regular season finale. Now, they will have to win to get into the playoffs. The good news for them, though, is that they have a clean bill of health, as they have nobody on their injury report for this game, with Stephen Curry, who has been dealing with a thumb injury, and Jimmy Butler, who suffered a thigh injury against the Clippers, both set to be available.

Grizzlies' injury report for NBA play-in tournament game vs. Warriors

On the other side of the floor, the Grizzlies have been spiraling as of late, which resulted in head coach Taylor Jenkins getting fired with just nine games left in the season. Tuomas Iisalo has replaced Jenkins in the interim, but he hasn't managed to make things much better. Memphis is relatively healthy for this game, though, as they will only be without Jaylen Wells and Brandon Clarke for this bout with Golden State.

The winner of this game will earn the No. 7 seed in the playoff picture out West, drawing them a first-round matchup against the Houston Rockets. The loser will then play the winner of the No. 9-No. 10 seed game between the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks. Whoever ends up winning that game would earn the No. 8 seed and face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. Tip-off for this game between the Warriors and Grizzlies is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 15.