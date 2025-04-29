The Golden State Warriors own a 3-1 lead in the playoff series against the Houston Rockets. So far, everything has been going the right way for this team as they hope to advance to the second round of the postseason. In a recent interview, former NBA star Paul Pierce shared a prediction about the team's outlook.

During a segment on “Speak” on Fox Sports 1, the former Boston Celtics forward claimed that the Warriors can go on a deep run in the playoffs. That's especially true if the team can remain healthy throughout.

“The Golden State Warriors are a threat… If they stay healthy as constructed, they can cause problems in the Western Conference and possibly even get to the Finals.”

Pierce makes a good point about the team's overall health. The Warriors had a big boost in Game 4 after Jimmy Butler returned from injury. In his first game back, the 35-year-old forward recorded 27 points, five rebounds, and six assists to help Golden State clinch a 109-106 victory.

Although the Warriors entered the playoffs as a seven seed after clinching a spot in the play-in tournament, they've given the Rockets fits early in the postseason. Houston managed to earn the No. 2 seed, but its youth may be the determining factor this year. Additionally, Golden State has plenty of playoff experience, which has seemingly been a difference-maker in this series so far.

Game 5 tips off on Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. EST. It's a road game for the Warriors as they'll be heading to Houston to potentially eliminate the Rockets from the playoffs. Golden State didn't receive any setbacks health-wise in the last contest, which means that Butler, along with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, is expected to be available for Game 5.

The Warriors are aiming to win their fifth championship in the last decade. Golden State's last championship came in the 2021-22 season when they defeated the Boston Celtics in six games.