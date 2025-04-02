On Tuesday night, it seemed like Stephen Curry was well on his way to breaking the NBA record for made threes in a single game during the Golden State Warriors' 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. In the first half, Curry already had eight triples, so he needed to drain seven more to usurp Klay Thompson, his former teammate and forever Splash Brother, and be the record-holder once more.

However, Curry wasn't able to keep up the pace from beyond the arc, finishing with “just” 12 made threes on the night en route to finishing with 52 points. But all throughout the game, one name echoed over and over in the Warriors star's mind, as he was well aware that he was in hot pursuit of the record his former backcourt mate is holding.

“The first two threes of the fourth quarter, I definitely was thinking about Klay. Chicago. This is as close as I've been with the amount of time left. After that, reality check. We had to win the game. You don't want to sabotage anything,” Curry said in his postgame interview with the NBC Sports Bay Area commentary crew.

"The first two 3s of the fourth quarter, I definitely was thinking about Klay." Steph was hunting his fellow Splash Brother's 3-point record 💦

By the time the fourth quarter came around, Curry already had 11 triples. He checked back into the game at the 7:58 mark of the period, and proceeded to miss his first two three-point attempts of the quarter. And with the Grizzlies hanging tough, there was no room for Curry to chase the record, as that would have meant forcing a lot of bad shots.

Nevertheless, the Warriors regrouped, Curry decided to drive a few times, and even nailed a corner triple late in the game that gave him his 12th trey of the contest. But that was as far as Curry could take his chase, and Thompson still reigns in terms of single-game three-point supremacy by nailing 14 triples all the way back on October 29, 2018.

Stephen Curry exposes a shaky Grizzlies perimeter defense in Warriors win

The Grizzlies have been on shaky ground as of late, and the firing of Taylor Jenkins has not helped matters whatsoever. And on Tuesday, Stephen Curry only served to drum up the panic in Memphis by showing how much they can struggle to guard the perimeter.

The Warriors drained 22 three-pointers as a team on the night, and there were even occasions where Curry was inexplicably left wide open. This Dubs team is scary because they don't need much space on the perimeter to do damage, but this should be a wake-up call for the Grizzlies to do better moving forward.