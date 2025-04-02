Even on a night against another playoff caliber team on the road, Stephen Curry dominated and put the Warriors on his back. The Golden State Warriors star came out on fire right from the opening tip against the Memphis Grizzlies and put on a show for the fans in Tennessee.

Curry finished the game with a monster stat line: 52 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 134-125 win that has massive playoff implications in the Western Conference. Curry also finished the game 16-for-31 and 12-for-20 from 3-point range, so he was on his game all night and destroyed the Grizzlies defense with masterful efficiency.

Curry wasted no time getting going in Memphis. He scored 19 points in the first quarter and was up to 32 by halftime, with eight 3-pointers in the first two quarters.

The third quarter was more of the same for the future Hall-of-Famer. Curry knocked down three more triples, bringing his total for the game to 11 and bringing his good buddy Klay Thompson's single-game record of 14 well within reach.

Curry cooled off just a little bit in the fourth quarter, hitting just one more 3 to get to 12 for the game and eventually falling short of Thompson's record. Still, the Warriors star came within one shot of tying his own career high and finished with one of the best 3-point shooting games ever.

That doesn't mean that he didn't still set some records in the process. This was Curry's 27th game in his career with at least 10 3-pointers, the most in NBA history. The next highest. number is Thompson with nine. It is also Curry's fourth career game with 12 or more triples, setting a new NBA record per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

“This is now the fourth time in Curry’s career that he’s made at least 12 threes, breaking a tie with Klay Thompson (3) with the most such games in NBA history,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

