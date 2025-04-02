In Tuesday's Golden State Warriors' pivotal win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Stephen Curry made history again. Curry's 52 points on 16-of-31 shooting pushed him into a tie with Damian Lillard for most 15-point games of 50 points scored.

Curry has the greenest light in basketball. Nobody has a heater quite like Curry. His latest outburst was made possible by 12 triples out of 20 attempts. Curry fell short of the single-game record, but for the 27th time in his storied career, the NBA's 3-point king made at least 10 threes in a single game.

Players with 10+ 3PM in a single game in NBA history: Steph Curry (27 times)

Klay Thompson (9 times)

Damian Lillard (6 times)

Zach LaVine (3 times)

James Harden (3 times)

JR Smith (3 times) STEPH IS INSANE 🤯🔥

The next closest player with 10 or more 3-point field goals made was Klay Thompson, who has done it nine times. Next up on the list is Damian Lillard, who has eclipsed 10-made triples only six times. That's extraordinary considering Lillard is one of Curry's peers as premier off the dribble 3-point shooters of this generation. JR Smith, Zach LaVine, and James Harden's three games of 10-plus triples are the fourth-most.

If you tallied up the five players after Curry with the most games of 10 or more 3-point field goals made, they only have 24 games between them. Curry is a singular talent behind the arc. Even among the best in the world, he reigns supreme, ahead of the field by triple the margins.

However, folks are beginning to run out of superlatives that explain Curry's dominion over the territory behind the arc. As the Warriors creep toward the postseason, Curry and the offense are experiencing nirvana. He scored 32 points heading into the half and cooled off with only 22 points in the second half. The best part for Curry is that the win propelled Golden State into the fifth seed out West.

It's Steph Curry's world, and Memphis is just living in it

Curry's barrage came via a panoply of shots. A few were produced off-the-dribble over outstretched arms and others were the result of relocations to create separation, shooting off of screens, and backdoor cuts to the rim. Memphis was in complete disarray on the defensive end, and Curry took advantage. Most importantly, they came against a reeling Grizzlies team that has been a foil to the Warriors in the past.

Of all the teams against which Curry can go supernova, the Grizzlies would likely be No. 1 on his and Draymond Green's wishlist. Curry is playing out of his mind right now and he saved his best for the Grizz. Curry is the best shooter that has ever lived, and he reminds the world every few weeks. Behind the arc, he's Wilt Chamberlain beyond 24 feet. He owns virtually every 3-point record. While some of his records will eventually be challenged, this one appears poised to stand alone for a long time.