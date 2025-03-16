Stephen Curry and Draymond Green wowed the home crowd with a smooth highlight they pulled off in the Golden State Warriors' contest against the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

Four minutes into the game as the Knicks led 11-9, Curry had the ball as he drove inside and stopped at the free-throw line with Karl-Anthony Towns defending him.

When Curry stopped right at the line, he performed a behind-the-back pass to Green, who was wide open from beyond the arc. He proceeded to shoot the 3-point attempt and knock it down with ease.

How Stephen Curry, Warriors played against Knicks

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after the three point basket against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Chase Center.
Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Related Golden State Warriors NewsArticle continues below
A Draymond Green-Karl Anthony Towns Versus screen like in Super Smash Bros, with their eyes glowing red.
Draymond Green, Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns have heated moment in Warriors win
Golden State Warriors player Brandin Podziemski alongside Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Have the Warriors arena in the background, injury
Steve Kerr reveals Brandin Podziemski’s ‘target’ return date
Magic Johnson and Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors logo, clapping symbols
Magic Johnson congratulates Warriors’ Stephen Curry on 4,000 3s

It was a great highlight for the longtime duo of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, who went on to have solid performances in the Warriors' 97-94 victory over the Knicks.

It was a close battle between the two teams with both failing to reach the 100-point mark. However, the Warriors made enough plays down the stretch to secure the home win and keep their win streak alive.

Stephen Curry led the way with a team-high 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He shot 8-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-13 from downtown. Moses Moody scored 18 points and Jimmy Butler had 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Green provided nine points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block.

Golden State improved to 39-28 on the season, maintaining the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are two games behind the Los Angeles Lakers and 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

Following Saturday's win over the Knicks, marking their seventh straight, the Warriors will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Nuggets on March 17 at 10 p.m. ET.