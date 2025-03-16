Stephen Curry and Draymond Green wowed the home crowd with a smooth highlight they pulled off in the Golden State Warriors' contest against the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

Four minutes into the game as the Knicks led 11-9, Curry had the ball as he drove inside and stopped at the free-throw line with Karl-Anthony Towns defending him.

When Curry stopped right at the line, he performed a behind-the-back pass to Green, who was wide open from beyond the arc. He proceeded to shoot the 3-point attempt and knock it down with ease.

Steph Curry with the behind-the-back DIME to Draymond Green for the triple 🔥pic.twitter.com/B6n85Mtulw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 16, 2025

How Stephen Curry, Warriors played against Knicks

It was a great highlight for the longtime duo of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, who went on to have solid performances in the Warriors' 97-94 victory over the Knicks.

It was a close battle between the two teams with both failing to reach the 100-point mark. However, the Warriors made enough plays down the stretch to secure the home win and keep their win streak alive.

Stephen Curry led the way with a team-high 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He shot 8-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-13 from downtown. Moses Moody scored 18 points and Jimmy Butler had 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Green provided nine points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block.

Golden State improved to 39-28 on the season, maintaining the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are two games behind the Los Angeles Lakers and 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

Following Saturday's win over the Knicks, marking their seventh straight, the Warriors will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Nuggets on March 17 at 10 p.m. ET.