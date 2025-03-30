The Golden State Warriors have been a mixed bag as of late, recently picking up a road win over the New Orleans Pelicans to end an ugly losing skid. That game marked the return of Stephen Curry to the lineup after a recent injury, and the Warriors looked reinvigorated with their best player back on the floor.

Recently, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball to his own “What an Experience with Lonzo Ball” podcast to relay his thoughts regarding Curry's influence on the game.

“Is Stephen Curry officially the most influential player of his era? As I’m pondering it, I would have to say yes. Especially the way younger people are playing—even the way the NBA is played now,” said Ball, per Hoopshype.

Ball then broke down how Curry and the Warriors have influenced the way basketball is played at the NBA level over the years.

“Warriors and him, they really started all them threes. I don’t think that record will ever be broken,” said Ball.

A huge influence on the game

Stephen Curry and the Warriors weren't necessarily the first team to launch three pointers at a high clip (some may point to Mike D'Antoni's Phoenix Suns teams, among others, as evidence that Golden State didn't start the trend). However, they were arguably the first “jump shooting” team to break through and win an NBA championship, doing so a decade ago in the 2014-15 season.

Curry has since shattered multiple NBA records, including career three pointers made, and is a future First Ballot Hall of Famer, the figurehead of a current NBA landscape where players are taking more three pointers than ever before.

Curry's influence can also be seen at other levels of the game, as many younger players are now more focused on perfecting their three-point shot in hopes of making themselves as efficient as possible.

In any case, Curry and the Warriors will next take the floor on Sunday evening on the road vs the San Antonio Spurs. That game is slated to tip off at 7:00 PM ET.