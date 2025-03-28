The Golden State Warriors will visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at Smoothie King Center. Stephen Curry is questionable on the team’s injury report due to a left pelvic contusion.

Here’s everything we know about Curry's injury and playing status vs. the Pelicans.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Stephen Curry injury status vs. Pelicans

Curry has missed the Warriors' previous two games after injuring his pelvis while taking a hard fall during a Mar. 20 win over the Toronto Raptors. Golden State listed him as questionable for Tuesday's 112-86 loss to the Miami Heat before ruling him out.

The two-time MVP participated in a six-minute scrimmage on Thursday. Head coach Steve Kerr is optimistic about his chances to return in New Orleans, according to the Athletic's Anthony Slater.

The Warriors won 16 of their first 19 games after acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Heat at the trade deadline. They ranked fifth in offense, second in defense and third in net rating (10.6) during that span. However, they've lost their last two games with Curry sidelined, shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from three.

Curry has averaged 27.5 points and 5.8 assists per game on 48/41/91 shooting splits since the Butler deal.

The Warriors are battling to avoid the Western Conference play-in tournament. Steve Kerr's squad holds the same record as the Los Angeles Clippers at 41-31 but sits in seventh place due to a tiebreaker. Both teams are a half-game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves and 2.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies with 10 remaining.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have lost nine of their previous 12 games as they tank for a top draft selection. New Orleans sits in fourth place in the draft lottery standings, 1.5 behind the Charlotte Hornets for third. Zion Williamson will miss Friday's Warriors matchup due to a lower back contusion.

So, regarding whether Stephen Curry is playing tonight vs. the Pelicans, the Warriors are cautiously approaching the superstar guard's injury with the playoffs approaching. However, they'll need their No. 1 player available moving forward if they hope to avoid the play-in.

Warriors injury report

Stephen Curry: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Pelvic; Contusion

Gary Payton II: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Thumb Ligament; Partial Tear

Pelicans injury report

Brandon Boston: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Stress Reaction

Herb Jones: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Shoulder; Torn Rotator Cuff

CJ McCollum: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Foot; Contusion

Trey Murphy III: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Shoulder; Torn Labrum

Dejounte Murray: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Achilles; Rupture

Zion Williamson: Out – Injury/Illness – Low Back; Contusion