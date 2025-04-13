Stephen Curry emphasized the importance of the Golden State Warriors needing to win their season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

The Warriors find themselves in two situations. One has them securing an automatic playoff spot that will give them a full week of rest. The other would have themselves take part in the Play-In Tournament, which will have them need to win of two games to secure one of the last two seeds available in the Western Conference bracket.

Curry provided his thoughts on the team's dilemma on Saturday, the day before the upcoming matchup. What he said would describe the Warriors' mentality when they play the Clippers, according to team reporter Danny Emerman.

“I don’t want to be too dramatic, but it should be like a Game 7 kind of vibe,” Curry said.

What lies ahead for Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Warriors and Clippers have yet to secure an automatic playoff spot, which makes Stephen Curry's statement about the matchup very significant.

Both teams are looking to avoid having to play another of basketball that would prevent them getting the rest they need to be ready for the actual postseason. The Play-In Tournament would also leave them at risk of missing the playoffs altogether if they lost both games for the seventh and eighth seeds, having their game be crucial.

Golden State has a 48-33 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Clippers and Denver Nuggets for the fourth and fifth spots.

A win would grant the Warriors an automatic playoff spot and their official seed would arrive after the results involving the Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves reveal themselves. If they lose, they will hope for the Timberwolves to lose their finale against the Utah Jazz. Otherwise, they will take part in the Play-In Tournament.