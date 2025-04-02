When Stephen Curry catches fire from beyond the arc, there is not much the defense can do to slow him down other than to hope that he misses eventually. But the Memphis Grizzlies tried a strategy that teams first resort to whenever the Golden State Warriors star goes on a roll — being physical with him. In the end, none of it mattered as Curry carried the Warriors to a 134-125 win courtesy of a bonkers 52-point night on 12 made triples.

Even with the Grizzlies defense trying to rough him up and send multiple bodies towards him, the Warriors star was in complete control. Nevertheless, Curry had to feel the toll at some point, although the 37-year-old star knows better than to give in to the emotions that sometimes run high when things don't go the way they intended.

“That’s my reality… You can have a reaction but you can’t let you distract you,” Curry said after the game on the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast, via Ray Almeda on X (formerly Twitter).

Curry, instead of giving in to the frustration that comes with being roughed up and rarely being on the receiving end of a good whistle (he shot eight free throws, two from an intentional foul at the end of the game), decided to instead let his game do the talking — much to the Warriors' benefit.

This is not unfamiliar territory for the Warriors star. At 37 years of age, he has seen every possible defensive coverage there is to throw at him, and he has experienced the highs and lows of NBA officiating. And being the champion that he is, he knows that winning the emotional battle can sometimes be just as important as what one does on the court.

Stephen Curry to lead the Warriors to the promised land again?

The addition of Jimmy Butler has transformed this Warriors squad from a middling team reliant on Stephen Curry to do everything to a team with the right pieces around Curry which could be enough to spur a deep playoff run. Butler's addition has rightfully garnered plenty of attention and credit, but at the end of the day, it will be up to Curry to take the Dubs as far as he can.

On Tuesday night, Curry's dominance against the Grizzlies showed that there might not be a more terrifying player to face in the league when he catches fire than the Warriors star. And with there being enough rest days in the playoffs, that could well be enough for Curry to lead the Dubs to the promised land yet again.