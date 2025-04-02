On Tuesday night, Stephen Curry went berserk in a crucial game against the Memphis Grizzlies that will have major repercussions on the playoff picture. Curry went off for 52 points on 12 made triples on the night as he led the Golden State Warriors to a 134-125 victory that now has them sitting at fifth in the Western Conference standings.

Curry did not waste too much time in getting into a rhythm on Tuesday night. In the first half, Curry popped off for 32 points on eight made triples, and there was a point when it looked as though he was going to break the single-game three-point record that his former Warriors teammate, Klay Thompson, set over six years ago. In fact, in the first quarter alone, the Warriors star put up 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists while shooting 5-7 from beyond the arc.

In so doing, Curry became the oldest player in NBA history (37 years, 19 days) to put up at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five triples in a single quarter, according to StatMamba on X (formerly Twitter).

The Warriors star has shown throughout the season that age is just a number; there are times where it looks as though Curry is slowing down, and he's more prone to off nights than ever before. But when he's rested and at his best, Curry is still perhaps the most dangerous on the court in every game, as it's his gravity around the three-point line that opens up so much for the Dubs.

LeBron James might be the unparalleled king of longevity, but it's hard to envision Curry slowing down anytime soon as well. As long as his conditioning remains elite, he will always have a place in the NBA due to how terrifying he remains from beyond the arc and how quickly he can change games with his outside marksmanship.

Warriors vs. Lakers playoff matchup incoming?

Warriors guard Stephen Curry is hyped up
© Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

If the season were to end today, the Warriors will be facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. This, undoubtedly, will be the most-watched first-round playoff series of all time. The star power on both teams (LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green) is immense and will have fans glued to their seats for the entirety of the series.

Both teams, however, will want to avoid each other in the first round. But for the sake of the fans, this is a matchup that has to happen.