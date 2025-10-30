Superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won't be available for the Milwaukee Bucks' matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Antetokounmpo has been playing at an elite level for the Bucks, already putting himself in early MVP discussions. However, the two-time MVP winner won't be present for the team's showdown against Golden State.

ESPN reporter Anthony Slater reported the news, saying that Antetokounmpo has left knee soreness and won't be ready to go for the contest. Milwaukee revealed him to be a late scratch from the rotation.

Throughout Milwaukee's first four games, Antetokounmpo averaged 36.3 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. He shot 69.5% from the field, including 57.1% from beyond the arc, and 64.3% from the free-throw line.

What's next for Bucks amid Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence

It is significant news for the Bucks to be without Giannis Antetokounmpo for their game against the Warriors.

Antetokounmpo stands tall as the team's best player, with teammates benefitting from his presence on the court. Without him, they will have to handle the intense defense Golden State will apply on them throughout the night.

Milwaukee has been a solid unit throughout its first four games. They are eighth in scoring offense with 122.2 points per game, eighth in offensive rating (119.7), 13th in scoring defense with 116.2 points allowed per game, and 13th in defensive rating (113.9).

Antetokounmpo has been at the heart of Milwaukee's solid start, but others have stepped up within the supporting cast. Ryan Rollins, Gary Trent Jr., AJ Green, and Cole Anthony are notable examples of players who have come through alongside Antetokounmpo. Their performances against Golden State without their star teammate's assistance will be worth keeping track of.

Following their matchup against the Warriors, the Bucks will prepare for their next contest. They will remain at home, hosting the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET.