Stephen Curry joined an exclusive class of active players who reached a certain scoring milestone in the Golden State Warriors' game against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Heading into the matchup, Curry had 24,985 regular season points throughout his career with the Warriors. This means he needed 15 points to surpass the threshold of 25,000 points, a milestone meant for the best scorers of all time.

He was successful in his pursuit of the accomplishment on Saturday. With 8:40 left in the third quarter, he knocked down a three-pointer off the catch-and-shoot.

With the feat, Stephen Curry joins LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook as the only active players to have over 25,000 career points. Very suitable company for the Warriors star to join, cementing himself as one of the best scorers in NBA history.

How Stephen Curry, Warriors played against Pistons

Saturday night featured an entertaining game between Stephen Curry's Warriors and Cade Cunningham's Pistons.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the contest. They exchanged leads multiple times, but the Warriors made the last key plays down the stretch to pull off the 115-110 win.

Curry led the way with 32 points, four assists, three rebounds, and a steal. He shot 8-of-22 from the field and 4-of-15 from beyond the arc. Jimmy Butler came next with 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists while Gui Santos put up 15 points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Draymond Green provided 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Golden State improved to 36-28 on the season, staying put at the sixth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are three games behind the Houston Rockets and 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies.

Following Saturday's win against the Pistons, the Warriors will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Portland Trail Blazers on March 10 at 10 p.m. ET.