Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has already been ruled out for Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a hamstring injury, but he was spotted at shootaround in good spirits before Thursday's game.

Steph Curry is at shootaround this morning with the Warriors in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/m1Oais3N3D — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Curry's absence for Game 2 and beyond is a tough pill for the Warriors to swallow, his mere presence at shootaround will bring some good vibes to a team looking to go up 2-0 in their second-round series. Golden State was able to win Game 1 on the road just days after a Game 7 despite Curry exiting in the first half.

How Warriors won Game 1 without Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry got off to a great start in Game 1, racking up 13 points in 13 minutes before leaving with the hamstring injury. The Warriors led by 10 points early in the second quarter when Curry left, and they managed to outscore the Timberwolves by a point the rest of the way to earn a 99-88 victory.

Buddy Hield, fresh off his Game 7 heroics against the Houston Rockets, was outstanding again, pouring in a team-high 24 points (5-of-8 from 3-point range) while adding eight rebounds and three assists. Jimmy Butler didn't have the most efficient game with 20 points on 7-of-20 shooting, but he nearly notched a triple-double with 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Draymond Green also had a big game with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals, with his surprising 3-point shooting setting the tone for Golden State early.

Meanwhile, the Dubs' defense flummoxed Minnesota all night. The Timberwolves shot 39.5% overall and a woeful 5-of-29 from 3-point range. Golden State's physicality played a big factor, with Chris Finch even complaining about it the next day.

The Warriors should expect a better performance from the home team in Game 2, and stealing two games in Minnesota without Curry shouldn't be expected. But with Butler and Green around, the Dubs will do their best over the next week or so with Curry sidelined to keep things afloat.