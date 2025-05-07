The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a 99-88 Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors despite Stephen Curry leaving early due to a hamstring injury. However, it appears Minnesota is upset with the officiating, as reports indicate the team sent video evidence to the NBA of Golden State “tackling” Rudy Gobert.

During a discussion with media members, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch openly criticized the Warriors for how they defended Gobert throughout the Game 1 contest, according to David McMenamin of ESPN. Finch doesn't like how Golden State is treating his 32-year-old center in defensive rebounding situations.

“Well, on defensive rebounding, they do a lot of fouling, holding, shoving, pushing, and tackling Rudy. That's clear, and we sent a bunch of clips to the league.”

Chris Finch on the Warriors in Game 1: “They do a lot of fouling, holding, shoving, pushing and tackling Rudy [Gobert].” Finch said the Wolves have submitted clips to the league office to review the officiating and what was missed. pic.twitter.com/lMSltie2oq — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gobert ended the evening with nine points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks. It was a physical game throughout, but the Warriors were only called for 18 personal fouls, with the Timberwolves being called for 21. Draymond Green led the contest with five personal fouls while Gary Payton II, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid all had four.

The physicality of the Warriors-Timberwolves series was a bit expected, as Green and Gobert have feuded in the past. However, in comparison to the Houston Rockets, Game 1 between Golden State and Minnesota didn't appear to be nearly as physical. Regardless, Finch seemingly believes the Warriors attacked Gobert unfairly in the first game of the seven-game series.

Game 2 is set for Thursday night with the Timberwolves aiming to even up the series 1-1 in a home game in Minnesota. Stephen Curry has already been ruled out for the Warriors, which means Jimmy Butler and the rest of the team will have to step up big time. It gives Minnesota a real chance to take advantage of Curry's absence and tie up the series before it goes to Golden State in Games 3 and 4.