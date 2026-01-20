At 37, Stephen Curry remains one of the NBA's top players. This week, he was named as one of the Western Conference starters for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

Furthermore, Curry is still a big draw off the court. On Tuesday, he topped the list of the highest-selling NBA jerseys for the first half of the season. Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Victor Wembanyama, and LeBron James rounded out the top five.

The NBA's top-selling jerseys list… based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyq5i sales from the first half of the 2025-26 season! pic.twitter.com/2aMt5nBUMY — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2026

So far, Curry is averaging 27.4 points and 5.1 assists per game. Meanwhile, the Warriors stand at 25-19, the eighth-best record in the Western Conference. Additionally, the Warriors are on a four-game winning streak.

Curry has been in the league since 2008, coming out of Davidson College. Since then, he has become one of the most popular players in the game, known for his sharp shooting and long-range three-pointers.

During his career, he has helped lead the Warriors to four NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022). Additionally, Curry has won two NBA MVP Awards in 2015 and 2016. Also, he is an 11-time NBA All-Star, winning the All-Star Game MVP Award in 2022 and 2025.

Furthermore, Curry was recognized on the NBA's 75th Anniversary team. He is also the all-time leader in three-point field goals made, with over 4,000 and counting.

During the 2015-2016 season, Curry became part of the 50/40/90 club. That season, he averaged 30.1 points per game on 50.4% FG, 45.4% from 3-point range, and 90.8% from the free throw line.

Even approaching 40 years old, Curry still draws crowds and is a beloved player in the league. A sure-fire Hall of Famer, certainly, but has no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.