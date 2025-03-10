Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has always been closely tied to Davidson College. But, his latest move caught fans completely off guard. The school announced that Curry will serve as an assistant general manager for its basketball programs. This move makes him the first active player in U.S. major professional sports to take on an NCAA administrative role.

While the position allows Curry to offer guidance to both the men’s and women’s teams, fans were too busy freaking out over what this could mean for his NBA future. Given that he’s still playing at an elite level at 36 years old and recently stated that he has thought about retirement, some feared this was a subtle way of announcing it.

Social media quickly lit up with speculation, with many users taking the news as an ominous sign for Curry’s career. “Retirement incoming,” wrote @JWeb777 on X, echoing concerns that the Warriors’ franchise player could be stepping away from the game.

Others had a different take, joking that Curry’s new role was a sign of the times. “Economy so bad that Steph needs a second job,” @diamondhands696 said on X. Meanwhile, some fans questioned how he would balance an NBA career with a college administrative position. “Has to be a title more than anything bc that sounds time-consuming,” said @RealWashedGamer.