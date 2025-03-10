Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has always been closely tied to Davidson College. But, his latest move caught fans completely off guard. The school announced that Curry will serve as an assistant general manager for its basketball programs. This move makes him the first active player in U.S. major professional sports to take on an NCAA administrative role.

While the position allows Curry to offer guidance to both the men’s and women’s teams, fans were too busy freaking out over what this could mean for his NBA future. Given that he’s still playing at an elite level at 36 years old and recently stated that he has thought about retirement, some feared this was a subtle way of announcing it.

Social media quickly lit up with speculation, with many users taking the news as an ominous sign for Curry’s career. “Retirement incoming,” wrote @JWeb777 on X, echoing concerns that the Warriors’ franchise player could be stepping away from the game.

Others had a different take, joking that Curry’s new role was a sign of the times. “Economy so bad that Steph needs a second job,” @diamondhands696 said on X. Meanwhile, some fans questioned how he would balance an NBA career with a college administrative position. “Has to be a title more than anything bc that sounds time-consuming,” said @RealWashedGamer.

Despite the initial confusion, the extent of Curry’s commitment to his new role still remains unclear. Davidson, where Curry played from 2006 to 2009, has always been a significant part of his journey, and this position strengthens his connection to the program.

The four-time NBA champion has consistently expressed his passion for the game and his desire to keep competing, so for now, retirement doesn’t seem to be on the horizon.

For now, Warriors fans can breathe easy. His new position at Davidson simply cements his legacy at the school that helped launch his legendary career. If anything, it’s just another chapter in his ever-growing list of accomplishments.